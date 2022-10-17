'Mere Baad, Marna Chod Diya Inhone'-How That Scoop Shot In 2007 T20 World Cup Final Shattered Misbah Ul Haq's Image

Former Pakistan captain Misbah Ul Haq stumped everyone when he revealed why next generation of Pakistan players have stopped playing the scoop shot. He was referring to the shot he had played in the T20 World Cup 2007 final against arch-rivals India which not only cost them the match, but the whole tournament.

Needing 13 runs off the final over, Misbah had earlier launched Joginder Sharma for a maximum, only to find Sreesanth off the next ball as India won the match by 5 runs. Recalling that incident, he told Wasim Akram, who was citing how Pakistan batters have stopped playing the reverse lap, how it all began to change after Misbah got out after playing that same shot in T20 World Cup final.

“This is a million-dollar question. How come…okay I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg and mid-wicket…," Akram can be heard as saying.

“Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad," Misbah said

“Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi."

On September 24, 2007, Team India scripted a new era in the history of cricket. India — led by a relatively inexperienced but confident captain MS Dhoni — won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue defeated arch rivals Pakistan by five runs to lift the maiden T20 crown in front of a frenzied crowd at the Wanderers, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 2007 World Twenty20 victory was also a significant one as it was the Men in Blue’s first major limited-overs’ trophy since the 1983 World Cup triumph.

The world witnessed a remarkable achievement as the Asian rivals played out perhaps the best final ever seen in a major ICC tournament. India were relatively inexperienced as they were bereft of any domestic T20 set-up but went on to reach the semi-finals of the first T20 World cup. They beat Australia by 15 runs to set a date with Pakistan in the final.

