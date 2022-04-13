‘Mere Peeche Dhoni Hai’: The Superfan Who Got Thala’s Tattoo on His Back

Cricket continues to be the most followed sport in India and fanbase keeps widening. And Indian cricket fans are some of the most passionate, dedicated, and emotional followers across the globe. Why? This is because they never compromise on showering love on their icons. From painting their bodies, in team colours, making life-like cut-outs of players to flaunting interesting posters to even getting inked, cricket fans in India can surprise you with their dedication.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

On the day of Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a few astounding stories of Superfans of MS Dhoni and Kohli were unveiled.

A fan name Jay Soni got a full Dhoni tattoo on his back in 2016. He has been waiting to meet the former Indian captain and relish his big fan moment. While speaking on the Super Kings show on Star Sports, Soni revealed he got a full tattoo of the legendary cricketer on his back, as he is a big fan of his calm demeanour.

“I am religiously maintaining my tattoo so that one day I get a chance to meet him and show my tattoo," he said. Talking about why he admires the cricketer, Soni shared that he is smitten by Dhoni’s calm mindset and his ability to change the game at any time.

Hailing from Navsari, Gujarat, Soni always wanted to become a cricketer, but when that didn’t work out he opened a tattoo parlour in Navsari in 2015. However, his mind was always focused on the sport. His tattoo shop doesn’t really operate in the months of April and May and the reason is simple – IPL. And when Dhoni is playing, he only cares about the TV screen, and nothing else.

“When he started out, there were famous cricketers like Sachin and Ganguly in the team…but even then, he used to control the match from behind the stumps. His body language suggested that he could take control of games," Soni, who likes to imitate his cricket icon, told The Hindu last year.

Advertisement

Soni, who has around 20 tattoos on his body, wanted a memorable tattoo that he will never regret his whole life. After his family’s portrait on his body, Soni chose Dhoni.

“With him on my back, I firmly believe, ‘ Mere peeche Dhoni hai," Soni, the superfan, said.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here