MGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 21, 9:30 PM IST

MGM vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Ajman Heroes: MGM Cricket Club will have a go at Ajman Heroes in their opening match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. The two teams will fight a battle with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 21, Thursday. The two teams last played in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 format. MGM Cricket Club and Ajman Heroes experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament. MGM Cricket Club won all three league games to occupy the top place in the Group A points table. The team failed to continue its exploits in the playoff matches. The team suffered a loss in the quarter-final match against The Vision Shipping by 21 runs.

Coming to Ajman Heroes, they scored just one victory in three league matches. The team ended up at the second-last place in the Cross points table. However, they did well in the plate round and won the plate final by defeating Colatta Chocolates by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Ajman Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs AJH Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Ajman Heroes game will not be telecast in India.

MGM vs AJH Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs AJH Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

MGM vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Ali

Vice-Captain: Adnan ul Mulk Nawab

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Sheridan Hadfield

Batters: Ansar Khan, Adnan Arif, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Waqas Ali

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Wajahat Rasool

Bowlers: Faizan Sheikh, Danish Qureshi, Ibtisham Sait

MGM vs AJH Probable XIs

MGM Cricket Club: Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Bilal Asif, Ansar Khan (c), Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Malik Ghulam, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Rahul Chopra, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi

Ajman Heroes: Wajahat Rasool, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (wk), Adnan Arif, Faizan Sheikh, Charith Nirmal, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz

