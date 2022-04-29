MGM vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Al Moharb Cricket Academy: MGM Cricket Club will have a go at Al Moharb Cricket Academy in the first plate quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022. The two teams will fight a battle with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 30, Saturday.

MGM Cricket Club started their campaign in the league on a good note. The team defeated Ajman Heroes in the season opener by two wickets. However, they failed to continue the momentum and ended up losing their last two matches to V Eleven and Colatta Chocolates by five wickets and seven runs.

Coming to Al Moharb Cricket Academy, they also lost two out of their three league matches. AMA ended up in the second place in Pool B points table with two points. Al Mohard defeated Dubai Aviators in their first game but lost to Karwan Strikers and The Vision Shipping in the next two matches.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Al Moharb Cricket Academy, here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs AMA Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Al Moharb Cricket Academy game will not be telecast in India.

MGM vs AMA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs AMA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

MGM vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rahul Chopra

Vice-Captain - Saqib Rehman

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Sheraz Khan

Batters: Rehman Gul, Saqib Rehman, Rahul Chopra

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Asfandyar Khan

Bowlers: Adeel Malik, Danish Qureshi, Imran Khan, Muhibullah Khan

MGM vs AMA Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra, Bilal Asif, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Adeel Malik, Nawab Khan, Ansar Khan (c)

Al Moharb Cricket Academy: Imran Khan, Rehman Gul, Asfandyar Khan (c), Abdul Qabiz, Ikram Janjua, Saqib Khan, Muhibullah Khan, Saqib Rehman, Rishabh Mukherjee, Hassan Khan, Sheraz Khan (wk)

