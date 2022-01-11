MGM vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 11, 10:00 PM IST

>MGM vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between MGM Cricket Club and Bukhatir XI: MGM Cricket Club will square off against Bukhatir XI in the sixth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 League 2022. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 10:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 11. Although MGM started their CBFS T20 campaign with a massive eight-wicket victory over Savannah Lions CC, they couldn’t maintain that momentum and lost their second match of the ongoing tournament against Brother Gas by 44-runs. They currently occupy the third place on the Sharjah CBFS T20 points table with two points and will be keen to win this fixture.

On the other hand, Bukhatir XI lost their curtain raiser of the T20 extravaganza by 18-runs on Sunday. The team failed to chase 197-run target, as they could only muster 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The Khalid Shah-led side are sitting at the sixth spot, they will be looking to open their account in Tuesday’s contest.

>Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Bukhatir XI; here is everything you need to know:

>MGM vs BUK Telecast

MGM vs BUK match will not be telecasted in India.

>MGM vs BUK Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs Bukhatir XI game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>MGM vs BUK Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs Bukhatir XI contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 11.

>MGM vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danish Qureshi

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Hassan

>Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs BUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Ansar Khan, Waqas Ali, Jamshaid Zafar

All-rounders: Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Hassan, Simranjeet Singh Kang

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Hashit Kaushik, Niaz Khan

>MGM vs BUK Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Ansar Khan(C), Adeel Malik, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Asfand Yar, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra(WK), Hashit Kaushik, Naseer Akram

Bukhatir XI: Vriitya Aravind (WK), Khalid Shah (C), Hassan Khalid, Ghulam Murtaza, Jamshaid Zafar, Atta Ur Rahim, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Rehman Gul, Irfan Yousufzai

