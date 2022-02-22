MGM vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and NFL Falcons: Following the conclusion of the group games, MGM Cricket Club will play against NFL Falcons in the first quarter-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022. All the knockout matches of the T10 Championship will also be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MGM Cricket Club will enter the Tuesday game as favourites as they were the best team during the league stage.

MGM are unbeatable in the tournament so far. They finished at the top of the Group A points table after winning all their five league games. The team has excelled in all the facets of the game be it batting, bowling, or fielding. They are likely to continue their domination in the playoffs as well.

Advertisement

On the other hand, NFL Falcons struggled for the major part of the tournament. They formed a part of Group B. The team finished in fourth place after losing three out of five matches. Falcons’ victory in their last league game against Al Aziz Developers will give them the confidence to do well in the quarter-final.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and NFL Falcons; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs FAL Telecast

MGM vs FAL match will not be telecasted in India.

MGM vs FAL Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs NFL Falcons game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MGM vs FAL Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs NFL Falcons contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 09:00 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

MGM vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Safeer Tariq

Vice-Captain- Syed Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Muhammad Hassan, Waqas Ali, Syed Maqsood

All-rounders: Abdul Malik, Adeel Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Zahir Siddhiqi, Niaz Khan

MGM vs FAL Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Ansar Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Bilal Asif, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra (wk), Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam

NFL Falcons: Naqash Basharat, Bharat Jethva, Safeer Tariq(wk), Hardik Pai, Tariq Hussain, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Abdul Malik, Zahir Siddhiqi, Wajahat Butt, Syed Maqsood, Sagheer Afridi

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here