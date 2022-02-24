MGM Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport Dream11, MGM vs PHT Dream11 Latest Update, MGM vs PHT Dream11 Win, MGM vs PHT Dream11 App, MGM vs PHT Dream11 2021, MGM vs PHT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MGM vs PHT Dream11 Live Streaming

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and Prim Height Transport:

MGM Cricket Club will have a faceoff with Prim Height Transport in the first semi-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022. Both the teams will be buzzing with confidence and thus the fans can expect a riveting battle of cricket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 24, Thursday.

MGM Cricket Club were the best team in Group A during the league stage. They won all their five league matches to occupy the top place. MGM continued the domination in the quarter-final as well by outplaying NFL Falcons by nine wickets.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Prim Height Transport ended at third place in Group A standings. The team could win just three from their five league games. Prim Height redeemed themselves in the quarter-final by hammering Brother Gas. The team chased the score of 87 runs in 9.1 overs to secure a win by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and Prim Height Transport; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs PHT Telecast

MGM vs PHT match will not be telecasted in India.

MGM vs PHT Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

MGM vs PHT Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs Prim Height Transport contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 09:00 PM IST on February 24, Thursday.

MGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Adeel Malik

Vice-Captain- Amjad Gul

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Amjad Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Amjad Gul

All-rounders: Adeel Malik, Aitizaz Khan, Riaz Khaliq

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor, Irfan Ullah

MGM vs PHT Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Adeel Malik (C), Danish Qureshi, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Muhammad Hassan, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra, Saifullah Noor, Waqas Ali, Aitizaz Khan, Mayank Chowdary (WK)

Prim Height Transport: Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah, Rafeeq Zaman (C), Amjad Gul, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Asmat Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq, Waqas Ahmed, Amjad Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here