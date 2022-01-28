>MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping: The 26th fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 10:00 PM IST on January 28, Friday. It is a crucial game for both teams and the side winning the contest will qualify for the playoffs.

Both MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping have featured in five league matches so far. They have won three games each while losing two of their group matches. MGM are fourth in the standings while Vision Shipping are placed a rung below due to the difference in the net run rate.

MGM are coming into the Friday match after defeating the Karwan Strikers in their last match by four wickets. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak. Their most recent game saw them defeating Karwan Strikers by 29 runs.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping; here is everything you need to know:

>MGM vs TVS Telecast

MGM vs TVS match will not be telecast in India.

>MGM vs TVS Live Streaming

MGM Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>MGM vs TVS Match Details

MGM Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

>MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rahul Chopra

>Vice-Captain: Malinda Pushpakumara

>Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra

>Batters: Ansar Khan, Ali Abid, Waqas Ali, Dilshan Munaweera

>Allrounders: Jawad Ghani, Niaz Khan, Aitzaz Habib

>Bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Fayyaz Ahmed, Danish Qureshi

>MGM vs TVS Probable XIs

>MGM Cricket Club: Ansar Khan (c), Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Bilal Asif, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Rahul Chopra, Adeel Malik

>The Vision Shipping: Junaid Shamsudheen, Dilshan Munaweera, Jawad Ghani (c), Ali Abid, Aitizaz Habib, Sajad Malook, Abdul Rehman (wk), Sadaf Hussain, Malinda Pushpakumara, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali

