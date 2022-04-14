MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping: In the fourth quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have MGM Cricket Club locking horns with The Vision Shipping. The two teams will fight a battle with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 15, Friday.

MGM Cricket Club has emerged as one of the top sides during the group games. They took the pole position in Pool-A standings by winning all three games. Batters have been the main reason behind the team’s success. In their last game against Rajkot Thunders, they chased a total of 128 runs within 11.1 overs.

Coming to The Vision Shipping, the team made a brilliant start to the competition by winning its first two games against HKZ and V Eleven by 49 and 99 runs. However, they couldn’t conclude the league round on a good note. Shipping ended up losing the last match to the Future Mattress by six wickets. With two wins and one loss, they ended up in the second place in Pool C.

Ahead of the match between MGM Cricket Club and The Vision Shipping; here is everything you need to know:

MGM vs TVS Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs The Vision Shipping game will not be telecast in India

MGM vs TVS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MGM vs TVS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 01:15 AM IST on April 15, Friday.

MGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Waqas Ali

Vice-Captain - Niaz Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ansar Khan, Ali Abid, Dilshan Munaweera, Waqas Ali

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Jawad Ghani, Aitzaz Habib

Bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Danish Qureshi, Fayyaz Ahmed

MGM vs TVS Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Bilal Asif, Ansar Khan (c), Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Waqas Ali, Adeel Malik, Niaz Khan, Nawab Khan, Danish Qureshi, Malik Ghulam, Mayank Chowdary (wk), Rahul Chopra

The Vision Shipping: Abdul Rehman (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Jawad Ghani (c), Ali Abid, Aitizaz Habib, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Sadaf Hussain, Malinda Pushpakumara, Junaid Shamsudheen, Fayyaz Ahmed

