MI Cape Town Name Simon Katich as Head Coach; Hashim Amla Appointed Batting Coach

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich has been appointed as the head coach of MI Cape Town for the inaugural T20 league of South Africa. The legendary Hashim Amla will join Katich in the team’s coaching staff as the batting coach.

Katich played 56 Tests, 45 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Australia and is recognised for his straightforward and intelligent approach to the game. On the other hand, Amla, a batting legend, holds record for the fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 ODI runs.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town, the 47-year-old Katich said in a statement on Thursday. “It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart."

Amla is looking forward to the assignment hoping the T20 league will provide a strong platform for the South African talent.

“I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger," Amla said.

The duo will be joined by former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as the fielding coach along with another former South African cricketer and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team’s General Manager.

Pamment is also the fielding coach of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Peterson has represented for MI in the IPL.

“I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for," Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said.

MI Cape Town have already announced the signing of five players - Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone - ahead of the players auction to be held on September 19.

