MI Cape Town Sign Jofra Archer As Wildcard Player For Inaugural Season of SA20 League

Jofra Archer is all set to return to competitive cricket as he has signed with MI Cape Town for the inaugural season of SA20. The English pacer has been picked as the wildcard player by the Cape Town franchise which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, who are the owners of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Archer is also contracted with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League which now makes him a crucial part of the MI ecosystem.

“MI Cape Town announce the signing of Jofra Archer as their SA20 wildcard player ahead of the inaugural season of SA20," the franchise said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the premier English pacer who has been out for quite a long time due to injury is expected to join the England training camp scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates next month. Archer is currently undergoing rehabilitation after he was ruled out of competitive matches due to an elbow injury and a subsequent back stress fracture.

The 27-year-old was last seen in action in March 2021 during England’s fifth T20I match against India in Ahmedabad.

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich has been appointed as the head coach of MI Cape Town for the inaugural season. While veteran South Africa batter Hashim Amla will join Katich in the team’s coaching staff as the batting coach.

The duo will be joined by former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as the fielding coach along with another former South African cricketer and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team’s General Manager.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada, uncapped batter Dewald Brevis, leg-spinner Rashid Khan, left-arm pacer Sam Curran and big-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone are the other players signed up by MI Cape Town side in CSA T20 League.

MI Cape Town Squad

Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen, Webley Marshall, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

