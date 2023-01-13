MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA20 match Live Online and on TV

MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will lock horns in game 5 of the SA 20 on January 13. Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town registered a convincing victory in their first match against Paarl Royals. South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis played a scintillating knock in that match and will be eager to score heavily against Durban’s Super Giants as well. The likes of Ryan Rickelton and Olly Stone appear to be in great form.

Moreover, England’s premier pacer Jofra Archer looks as potent as ever. MI Cape Town will be the overwhelming favourites against this Durban’s Super Giants team. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock and Co are coming into this match after succumbing to a defeat against Joburg Super Kings. Durban’s Super Giants will have to be at the top of their game if they are to cause an upset and defeat MI Cape Town in their own backyard.

Ahead of the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants be played?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will be played on January 13.

Where will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants be played?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants begin?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will begin at 9:00 pm IST on January 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants?

The SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Probable Playing XI:

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (C), Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (C), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Akila Dananjaya, Keemo Paul.

