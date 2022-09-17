MI Emirates Announce Coaching Team for Inaugural UAE ILT20; Parthiv Patel, Vinay Kumar Get Coaching Roles

MI Emirates appointed Shane Bond as the Head Coach in addition to his current role as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. The coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches – Parthiv Patel as Batting Coach, Vinay Kumar as Bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as fielding coach.

In addition, Robin Singh, with his vast experience in UAE cricket, will be General Manager, Cricket, MI Emirates.

Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay and James to their new roles in MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I’m sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans."

Shane Bond, Head Coach, MI Emirates said, “It’s a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It’s always exciting to build a new team and I’m looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights."

The fixtures for the ILT20 are not out yet, however the tournament will be played in the January-February 2023 window same as the SA20 league in South Africa. As both the tournaments will be running parallelly, therefore Mumbai Indians group required to appoint multiple coaching teams.

Over the past few days, Mumbai Indians have done several changes to their coaching side in their multiple franchises. They appointed Mark Boucher as the head coach of Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League side. Boucher will be stepping down as the head coach of the South Africa men’s national team at the end of the team’s campaign at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and will further rope himself in the franchise duties.

Along with this, the MI group appointed Mahela Jayawardene as the group’s global head of performance, who will be overseeing the scouting and coaching of all three teams that the owners have - IPL, ILT20, and SA20. Zaheer Khan has also been given a new role of global head of cricket development for the three teams.

Simon Katich, meanwhile, has been made the head coach of MI Cape Town, the SA20 team. Hashim Amla has been named Katich’s assistant as the batting coach, while Robin Peterson will be the team’s general manager.

