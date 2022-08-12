MI Emirates Rope in Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Will Smeed For ILT20

MI Emirates on Friday announced their squad ahead of the inaugural edition of UAE’s International League T20. The squad will be based in Abu Dhabi, and includes a mix of current and past MI players.

West Indies all-round duo of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo will be joined by the current whit-ball captain Nicholas Pooran alongside New Zealand pace ace Trent Boult in MI Emirates’ star-studded squad.

Among the eye-catching signing is Will Smeed who recently created history by becoming the first ever player to score a century in England’s The Hundred competition.

“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent MI Emirates," Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said.

“We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward," he added.

The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the local players from UAE will be added to the squad in the near future.

Full list of players signed: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Andre Fletcher (West Indies), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Samit Patel (England), Will Smeed (England), Jordan Thompson (England), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Afghanistan), Bradley Wheal (Scotland,) Bas De Leede (Netherlands)

Earlier this week, MI announced the name and identity of MI Emirates (phonetically My Emirates), a team dedicated to the fans across the Emirates geographies.

MI, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent global expansion of #OneFamily Mumbai Indians will soon have three T20 teams across three countries.

MI Emirates of UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa’s T20 League are set to join the MI family in 2023.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining with seven titles to their name including a record five trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency recently accorded AA+ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians.

MI has a strong digital presence with over 31 million fans - the much loved #MIPaltan - from across the world. High stakeholders’ trust, brand investment, fan engagement and performance make MI a brand that adds immense value to the global cricketing ecosystem.

