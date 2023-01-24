MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Dream11 And Live Streaming: How to Watch ILT20 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

MI Emirates will battle it out against Desert Vipers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on January 24 in match 15 of the International T20 League. The MI Emirates had the perfect start to their campaign with three wins in their first three games. However, they lost their last match against Dubai Capitals in a high-scoring encounter. Despite a thundering 86-run knock from Kieron Pollard, the Emirates, succumbed to a 16-run defeat against Dubai. The MI Emirates are third in the ILT20 table with three wins, one loss and six points from four games.

Desert Vipers also lost their last game against Gulf Giants. The Giants chased down a total of 196 with relative ease, being the only team who are to lose in the ILT20 this season. Vipers got off to a great start as Alex Hales scored 99 runs from 57 balls. His performance along with cameos from Colin Munro and Sherfane Rutherford enabled them to post a decent target on the board. The duo of Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer made sure that the Giants had the final laugh.

The Vipers are fourth in the table with the same number of points as the MI Emirates, but a superior run rate.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers.

When will the International League T20 League match MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the International League T20 League match MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) be played?

MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) fixture will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the International League T20 League match MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 League match MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) match?

The MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) match will be televised on Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 League match MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) match?

The MI Emirates (EMI) vs Desert Vipers (VIP) match is available to be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in India.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for EMI vs VIP Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Nicholas Pooran,

Batters: Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Muhammad Waseem,

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Trent Boult,

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Possible XIs

MI Emirates probable playing XI: Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard, Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Desert Vipers probable playing XI: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Sheraz Ahmad Piya

