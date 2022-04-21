MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 MI vs CSK match, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians need to notch up their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2022 to avoid getting eliminated when they will face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 21, at the DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai, IPL’s most successful team, have lost all the matches so far this season and one more loss will rule the team out of the playoff race. With six losses, Rohit Sharma’s side is at the rock-bottom in the standings.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard are yet to showcase their domination in batting. The bowlers like Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, and Basil Thampi also haven’t fired all cylinders in the league so far.

Though Chennai Super Kings have gotten off the mark in the IPL 2022, they have also witnessed a massive decline in their performance. CSK are placed just a rung above Mumbai Indians in the IPL table with two points from six games.

Chennai bowlers have looked completely out of form while the batters have also struggled to score runs. Though Chennai Super Kings lost their last game to Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad showed a glimpse of form by scoring 48-ball 73.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings fixture in India.

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs CSK Match Details

The MI vs CSK match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo

