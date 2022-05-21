MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's IPL 2022 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s IPL 2022 match 69 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals clinched a 24-run win against Punjab Kings in their last encounter and with that victory the Rishabh Pant-led side managed to win two games back-to-back for the first time in this season’s IPL. But Delhi cannot be content with their two-match winning streak as they desperately need to win their next match against Mumbai Indians in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The match between Mumbai and Delhi will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21).

With 14 points from 13 matches, Delhi currently find themselves at fifth spot on the IPL points table. Delhi’s Net Run Rate is currently 0.255.

A win against Mumbai will help Delhi to surpass Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a Net Run Rate of -0.253, Bangalore presently occupy fourth spot in the standings. Bangalore have so far secured 16 points from 14 matches.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will aim to end their dreadful IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note when they will be facing Delhi on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match.

MI vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs DC Match Details

The MI vs DC match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 pm IST.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Warner, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

