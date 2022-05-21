MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah Pips Harbhajan Singh to Become 2nd Highest Wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets against Delhi Capitals on Saturday to surpass Harbhajan Singh in the elusive list. Bumrah, who started playing IPL in 2013, has now become the second highest-wicket take for Mumbai Indians in T20s. He has pipped spin legend Harbhajan to move up on the tally and now is just behind Lasith Malinga now.

Bumrah brought his A game on the table in Mumbai’s last match of the season as he claimed three crucial wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell. Interestingly all three dismissals came in completely different style. He dismissed Marsh on a good length delivery as the Aussie batter edged it to the slip, Shaw became victim of the short ball as he gloved the ball to the wicketkeeper, while Powell became victim of the yorker as Bumrah cleaned him up in the penultimate over.

Most Wickets for Mumbai Indians in T20 (IPL And Champions League T20)

195 - Lasith Malinga

148 - Jasprit Bumrah

147 - Harbhajan Singh

79 - Kieron Pollard

71 - Mitchell McClenaghan

The 28-year-old also joined Malinga on the top of another tally as he claimed the 15 or more wickets in a season for joint-most times in IPL.

15 or more wickets in most consecutive IPL seasons

7: Lasith Malinga (2007-2015)

7: Jasprit Bumrah (2016-2022)*

6: Rashid Khan (2017-2022)

Bumrah was elated with his performance after the innings and said he didn’t do anything extraordinary and stuck to his plan which worked for him.

“Felt good. Was clear in my execution. Tried to do nothing out of the ordinary, just tried to bowl to my plan. Good day, my plans were executed. It’s not about wickets for me. Whenever I am clear and I am having fun while bowling, that’s when I enjoy my bowling. Wickets are not in my hands," Bumrah told broadcasters after Delhi Capitals’ innings on Saturday.

The premier pacer admitted that Marsh’s wicket was special for him as Delhi Capitals number 3 was in good form ahead of the contest,

“I got wickets today but overall feel of the bowling when I got the ball in my hands, felt good right from the word go. Of course you love taking wickets and you want to make an impact. But more than wickets I love bowling in any situation. First wicket was pretty special because Mitchell Marsh was batting well. Whenever the plan works off you feel good. " he added.

Talking about the pitch, Bumrah said it was not a typical Wankhede wicket and said that the MI bowlers assesed it early to adapt.

“The wicket in little two paced. Not cooking on like a normal Wankhede wicket where the ball skids on with pace. We assessed quickly the ball was not swinging, so we rectified and bowled into the wicket. If we bat well, get off to a good start.. I always back my team in any situation. Hopefully everything goes well and the batters take us home," he concluded.

