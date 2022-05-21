MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Do or Die Match to Seal Playoff Spot

Live Score MI vs DC IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and Co. will look horns against five-time champions in a do-or-die clash to earn a place in the playoff. Read More
Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Mumbai vs Delhi game as there is zero per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 61 per cent.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 31 occasions in IPL. Out of which, 16 games have gone in favour of Mumbai whereas Delhi has emerged victorious in 15 matches. IN the last five matches, however, DC has a 3-2 lead over the Mumbai outfit
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi have been very inconsistent this season with their performances as the health troubles in the camp have also played a significant role in that. However, Mitchell Marsh has returned to the form and Prithvi Shaw might also return to the XI after recovering from Typhoid which are great signs for Delhi.
Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will get unlikely support from Royal Challengers Bangalore in this match as if Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to win the match it will help Faf du Plessis’ men to seal a place in the playoff.
While Mumbai might make a couple of changes to their XI to look out for their future as Arjun Tendulkar is also expected to make his debut.
What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?
The 69th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
