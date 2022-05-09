MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 match, May 09, DY Patil Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 56 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Mumbai Indians will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium. The first game between the two sides saw KKR scoring a victory by five wickets as they comfortably scored 162 runs in just 16 overs.

After losing eight matches on the trot, Mumbai finally showed some form in IPL 2022. The team is now on a two-match winning streak. MI defeated Rajasthan Royals to open their account in the competition and followed it up with another win against Gujarat Titans by five runs.

Rohit Sharma’s side is officially out of the playoff race as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. However, the team will now hope to continue the winning momentum and play spoilsport for the other teams.

Speaking of Kolkata Knight Riders, they have diminished their chances of making it to the playoffs by losing their last game against Lucknow Super Giants by a massive 75 runs. KKR are currently second-last in the points table with four wins and seven losses.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture in India.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs KKR Match Details

The MI vs KKR match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 09, at 07:30 PM IST.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tim David

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

