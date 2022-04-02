LIVE: MI vs RR IPL 2022 Latest Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Hope For Brighter Fortunes as SKY Set to Return vs Rajasthan Royals

The batters slammed 210 runs in 20 overs while the bowlers restricted SRH to a low score of 149.

Rajasthan looked like a settled unit and they will hope to extend their winning streak against the five-time champions as well.

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the team continued its trend of losing the first game. Delhi Capitals hammered Mumbai by four wickets as the MI bowlers looked completely out of form. Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin were the only two bowlers who gave some challenge to Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection on Saturday, so Mumbai are expected to open their account in the points table.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The IPL 2022 match will be played at 3:30 pm IST on April 2, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MI vs RR IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams

MI vs RR IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna

