MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in a Must-win Contest

They defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to end their playoffs chances and will be eyeing another victim in SRH who desperately need to win this fixture to keep their slim hopes alive – a defeat tonight will also knock out them from a top-four race. SRH are on a five-match losing streak.

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 65th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 17, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

