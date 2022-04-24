'MI Won't be Able to Win Unless...': Ex-India Batter Explains How Mumbai Indians Can Return to Winning Ways

After seven straight losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians will look to start afresh in their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The five-time champions have returned to their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, after two complete seasons and nothing less than their first victory this season would make the moment special.

The unit needs to rejig its plans before taking the field against KL Rahul’s Lucknow on Sunday night. Unlike the last seven games, the top-order, including Rohit and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, is required to fire up and lay the foundation of a good start.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also feels the same about MI’s batting line-up. In his latest YouTube video. He said the condition at the Wankhede Stadium will favour the batters, adding that Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has taken the opposition bowlers to the cleaners at this venue in IPL 2022.

“MI won’t be able to win unless the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan score big runs. As openers, you have 20 overs with you and these are good batting conditions. Jos Buttler has slammed 3 hundreds so far in IPL 2022 and he has done well at this venue too. And it’s not just him, everyone else has performed well with the bat so you are bound to have expectations from Rohit and Ishan," Chopra said in his video.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Responsibility of leading new franchise is getting the best out of KL Rahul, says Shastri

The cricketer-turned-commentator further highlighted MI’s wobbling middle-order and spoke abut the struggle of Kieron Pollard this season.

“Dewald Brevis bats at number 3 and he did well against LSG in their previous clash. Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well, but what can he do alone? Kieron Pollard isn’t scoring at all. Their balance is completely off. They have 6 batters out of which nobody bowls, except Pollard and Tilak Verma. Hritik Shokeen did bat well in the last match but I found his bowling to be just okay," he added.

seven straight losses have put Mumbai Indians at the bottom of the points table. They currently possess a net run-rate of -0.892, the worst among all teams this season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here