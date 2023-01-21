Michael Clarke May Lose BCCI's Commentary Contract for Border Gavaskar Trophy After Being Slapped By Girlfriend

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke landed in hot waters after his video where he can be seen being slapped by his girlfriend went viral. The 41-year-old was seen having a heated exchange with Jade Yarbrough during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland where his partner was repeatedly accusing him of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer, Pip Edwards.

Also Read: ‘Would Try to Just Stay True to Myself and Enjoy it’: Dewald Brevis Eyes Another Class Knock vs Paarl Royals

Although the video has blurred footage, the audio is crystal clear where Clarke can be heard denying the allegations.

Advertisement

“You want to send her to India with you?’ Yarbrough yells in the video. “I have seen the texts. ‘You’re the love of my life Pip, come with me to India’," she adds before slapping Clarke across his face even as the 41-year-old pleads innocence.

Clarke was accompanied by Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine and her husband and media personality Karl Stefanovic.

ALSO READ| ‘They Adapted to Conditions Better and Got the Results’: Rahane Takes Loss to Delhi as a ‘Big Lesson’

The video was published by The Daily Telegraph.

However, this seems to be the beginning of his troubles as reportedly BCCI is planning to give Clarke a cold shoulder. Here, it must be mentioned that he was all set to commentate on the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning on February 9. Moreover, Clarke had already lost a potential deal with a skincare brand. If BCCI pulls the plug on Clarke, he will face losses of several Australian Dollars.

Clarke, who has represented Australia in 115 tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring 8643, 7981 and 488 runs respectively, has issued an apology for his behaviour.

Advertisement

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I own this fully and am the only one at fault," Clarke told The Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

It is not the first time that Michael Clarke’s personal life has grabbed the headlines. He was married to Kyly Clarke for seven years before the couple separated in 2019. After his divorce, Clarke was in a relationship with Edwards till December 2021.

Here is some of the transcripts of the footage.

Advertisement

I’m wrong? I’m f*ing wrong! You are a f*ing lair. I can see everything. You call her (his Ex)," Jade can be heard saying.

“Baby you’re wrong, you’re wrong," Clarke pleaded.

“Baby, baby, Belly was at the house. I swear on my life, I swear at my life… That’s not true, it’s not true."

“You’re f**king lying to me. You are a piece of s**t. I just spoke to her. What is wrong with you?" she yelled.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here