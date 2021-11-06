Michael Holding Blasts ECB Says, Board 'Lacking the Backbone' to Act Agaist Yorkshire

After an inquiry report came out about former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq suffering incidents of alleged racial discrimination during his time with Yorkshire, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has temporarily banned the club from hosting any international matches. Michael Holding, former West Indies cricketer, and a victim of racism himself, is not at all satisfied by the actions ECB has taken, and has even made statements about the Board being afraid and “lacking the backbone" to take the right action.

Holding, in an interview to Sky Sports, expressed his disappointment and said that the club should have been suspended immediately till the time its own investigations proceed.

He wants the ECB to investigate the claims made by Rafiq and cases of racial discrimination itself and bring back Yorkshire into the game once they clean the house. Holding held the ECB guilty of not doing enough and their statement being not so strong. He said that if one reads that statement carefully they will see the ECB have left themselves some wiggle room.

According to Holding, the ECB could come out after some time has passed, and say, “‘yes, we are satisfied Yorkshire has done what is necessary, they are ready’ - and the club will then get a Test match next summer."

The former fast bowler said that there have to be some repercussions for the club if it is found guilty in ECB‘s investigation otherwise nothing will change. According to the cricketer-turned commentator, there should be a ban on the club for a year or two.

Cricketer-turned commentator Micheal Vaughan’s name too has appeared in the controversy after Rafiq accused him of making a racial remark against players of Asian descent. Vaughan has completely denied the allegations through his column in the Telegraph.

Former Yorkshire bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has, however, backed the claims made by Rafiq, saying he was present when the racial utterances were hurled.

Meanwhile, another Yorkshire cricketer Gary Ballance has confessed to his discriminatory behaviour and has been banned by the ECB for selection.

