Michael Vaughan Applauds Babar Azam's Tweet on Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s “This too shall pass" tweet on Virat Kohli has been trending on social media. It has caught huge attention from fans. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also found his tweet encouraging. “Class act Babar," wrote Vaughan.

Babar posted a photograph with Kohli, which was taken before the start of last year’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai. He wrote “This too shall pass. Stay strong." He posted it both on Twitter and Instagram. The post went viral within minutes of uploading it on the social media handles.

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his international cricket career . Recently, he was out for 16 off 25 deliveries as India faced a 100-run defeat from the English team on Thursday (July 14). Kohli started off well, hitting three boundaries, but soon fell to David Wiley, as he got an outside to England captain Jos Buttler.

Kohli’s form has now become a platter of mixed reactions from fans and cricket fraternity. In the post-match conference on Thursday, Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli, saying, “For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That’s what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly."

Saying that a cricketer of Kohli’s calibre does not need any reassurance from anyone, Rohit added, “He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter."Kohli also received backing from England captain Buttler who maintained that just like every cricketer, it is important to keep in mind the former is “human" and can have a couple of low scores before getting back into form once again.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also supported Kohli and went onto say, “It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game."

Jos Buttler, England captain also took a stand for Kohli, saying, “I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world."

“So, he has been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, they go through runs of form where they do not perform as well as they do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you are hoping it does not come against us," Buttler added.

This year Kohli has played seven ODI games but managed to score only 158 runs including two fifties. Currently, he is at number three in the ICC ODI rankings, only behind Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq.

