Michael Vaughan ‘Disappointed’ With BBC’s Decision to Drop Him From Ashes Coverage

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has dropped former England captain Michael Vaughan from their commentary panel ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 to be played in Australia citing “conflict of interest". BBC’s decision has came in the wake of Yorkshire racism row which has rocked England Cricket.

Reacting to the news, Vaughan on Wednesday termed BBC’s decision as “disappointing".

“Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues & friends," Vaughan wrote on Instagram. In the same post, the 47-year-old confirmed that he would go behind the mic for Australian broadcasters Fox Sports for the five-match Test series between the oldest cricket rivals.

Vaughan also insisted that these issues are bigger than “any individual case" before adding that he wants to be part of the solution by “listening" and “educating" himself and not the other way around.

Vaughan was associated with BBC since 2009 and was dropped from their radio show last month after he was named in racism allegation by Pakistan-born former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq. According to the reports, Vaughan had refereed Rafiq and other Yorkshire players of Asian origin as “you lot" in 2009 during a County match. Rafiq’s statement was supported by two former Yorkshire players as well.

On Wednesday, in a press release, BBC confirmed Vaughan’s departure from their commentary panel, citing “editorial reasons".

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Vaughan had denied the racism allegations against him, saying that the ‘you lot’ comment never happened.

Maintaining his innocence, he had even said that he has been in contact with six players from Yorkshire’s 2009 County team and neither one of them recall him making the said comment.

Last week during a parliamentary committee hearing about the Yorkshire racism incident, Rafiq broke down as he admitted that his cricketing career in Britain was cut short due to racism.

