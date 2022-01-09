'Michael Vaughan Has a Habit of Unnecessary Poking'-Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has finally reacted to ‘unnecessary poking’ by Michael Vaughan who in the past have successfully managed to trigger Indian fans with his annoying tweets. Jaffer remains the only one to hit back at Vaughan and used his time on Twitter to gain more followers. Back in 2019, when India was bundled out for 92 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand, Vaughan had taken a potshot at Indian fans. Now, with England getting out for 68 in the Ashes, Jaffer got his opportunity. The video of which is going viral. Check this out. “92 all out India. Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days!" He definitely never expected that such an old tweet would come back to haunt him.

In an exclusive chat with Insidesport, Jaffer finally opened up on Vaughan’s techniques, saying the former England captain unnecessarily pokes around. “He (Michael Vaughan) has a habit of doing unnecessary poking, which I don’t like. He doesn’t waste any opportunity to tweet something that might poke Indian fans even though we know how well England has performed. Indians don’t poke as much as he does. But it is a friendly banter between us as we have played against each other for quite a long time," Jaffer said during an interaction with InsideSport.

Vaughan, being the sport that he is, acknowledged the tweet and replied by saying: “Very good Wasim".

