Michael Vaughan vs Wasim Jaffer Over England's Ashes Collapse

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer are at it again. The former cricketers were engaged in a fun Twitter banter after England lost the fifth and final Ashes Test by 146-runs against Australia. The two have often entertained fans with their back-and-forth on social media.

Minutes after Joe Root and co. were bundled out for a paltry score of 124 at Hobart, Jaffer hilariously trolled Vaughan with a Bollywood-inspired meme after England’s loss.

Advertisement

The former England cricketer-turned commentator took one on his stride and responded to Jaffer’s tweet by mentioning that it’s been a long day. “Evening Wasim, it’s been a long day," Vaughan replied.

On Friday last week, Vaughan teased Jaffer after Team India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the third and final Test in Cape Town. Vaughan in a cheeky tweet directed at Jaffer asked him if he was ok after Virat Kohli and Co lost against the Proteas.

The quick-witted former India opener had a perfect response. He reminded Vaughan that India are still leading the five-match Test series that was curtailed to four matches last year against England.

Advertisement

“Haha all good Michael, don’t forget we are still leading you 2-1," Jaffer replied.

Coming back to the Ashes. Vaughan was critical of England’s batting performance in the Ashes finale as they could just muster scores of 188 and 124. In a series of tweets, he suggested that losing the match was acceptable, but going down without a fight was not.

Advertisement

“You can cope with losing but not when you throw the towel in," the 47-year-old tweeted.

“Nothing like being consistent, 2021 was the year of the batting collapse. Carried it through to 2022," he wrote, firing another salvo directed at the England batters.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins enjoyed a dream start to his captaincy. He along with seamers Scott Boland and Cameron Green picked three wickets each to win the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart by 146 runs inside three days and seal the series 4-0.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here