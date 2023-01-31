Mickey Arthur Could Become Pakistan's First Online Coach, Former Cricketer Reacts 'This is Beyond Comprehension'

In what could be a major shocker, Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to reinstate former coach Mickey Arthur. However, he will not be available in person! The former coach will be available online throughout the year, being available only in person during the 2023 ODI World Cup, claimed some media reports.

This is another major decision under Najam Sethi who had earlier scrapped Pakistan Junior League which was set up under former chief Ramiz Raja.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Arthur wasn’t keen to leave English county Derbyshire and gave consent of being available only through web.

Meanwhile, if this report is true, then Arthur could become the first online coach in the cricket world. Reacting to this whole saga, former cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his concerns on the kind of coaching that would be imparted. “Well even I don’t know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension."

Afridi, who had recently completed the role as an interim chief selector of the Pakistan side, was also left furious at PCB targeting only foreign coaches. “Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team.

A few days back, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had revealed that Arthur’s return to Pakistan as a head coach was all certain.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. “If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days," Sethi had told a news conference.

