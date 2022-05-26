MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire: Radlett Cricket Club will host its first T20 Blast 2022 game on Thursday as Middlesex will battle it out against Gloucestershire. Both Middlesex and Gloucestershire endured a poor run last year. The two teams failed to make a mark in the previous season.

Middlesex ended up in the second-last place in the South Group points table. The team won just four of its 14 league games. Middlesex have picked some notable players in their team including Sam Robson, Jack Davies, John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, and Shaheen Afridi.

Speaking of Gloucestershire, they also failed to make it to the playoffs last season. Gloucestershire were better as compared to Middlesex last season. They won six league games while losing as many matches. The team couldn’t qualify for the quarter-final due to a less net run rate as compared to Hampshire.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire, here is everything you need to know:

MID vs GLO Telecast

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire game will not be telecast in India

MID vs GLO Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MID vs GLO Match Details

MID vs GLO match will be played at the Radlett Cricket Club at 09:00 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sam Robson

Vice-Captain - Marcus Harris

Suggested Playing XI for MID vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: John Simpson

Batters: Max Holden, Sam Robson, Ian Cockbain, Marcus Harris, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Benny Howell

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Josh Shaw

MID vs GLO Probable XIs:

Middlesex: Robbie White, Sam Robson, Jack Davies, John Simpson, Daniel O’Driscoll, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Shaheen Afridi, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Joe Cracknell

Gloucestershire: George Scott, Ben Charlesworth, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, Ben Wells, Ian Cockbain, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Matt Taylor, Naseem Shah, Josh Shaw

