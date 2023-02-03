MI Emirates will take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Emirates are having a mixed season so far with four wins and three losses from their eight games. Their last encounter resulted in a clinical five-wicket loss against the Gulf Giants, in a tightly fought contest. They will thus be hoping for a positive result in their next game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, however, are having a dismal time in the inaugural season of the ILT20. In their eight games till now, the Knight Riders have lost seven games, with one match being abandoned. As a result, the Sunil Narine-led side find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one point in their kitty.

Advertisement

The MI Emirates claimed a five-wicket win over Abu Dhabi, the last time both sides faced each other. Emirates would thus favour their chances with the Knight Riders still looking for the first win of their season.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

When will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be played on February 3.

Where will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders begin?

Advertisement

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

Advertisement

The ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Joe Clarke

Advertisement

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Dhananjaya de Silva

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted Playing XIs

MI Emirates probable playing XI: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(C), Brandon King, Joe Clarke(WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein

Get the latest Cricket News here