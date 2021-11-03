‘Might Be Easy For Them To Pick Someone Like Chakravarthy’: Gavaskar Suggests Major Bowling Change For India Against AFG

After back-to-back horrific losses in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, India will look to bounce back stronger when they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. If Virat Kohli & Co want to remain alive in the race to the semi-finals, they must exhibit a brilliant performance to not only win the game but better their net run rate as well.

The team management has been under scrutiny for the selection of India’s playing XI for the last two games. And now, as they gear up against a spin-heavy side, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that the Men in Blue should take the field with three spinners.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

In a conversation with India Today, Gavaskar opined that India can look at bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy, adding that Afghanistan might play mystery spin better than most teams.

“There is no harm in thinking of going with 3 spinners also. And maybe not have somebody like Sharul Thakur or Mohammed Shami. Go in with 2 seamers and 3 spinners because if Hardik can come in and 2 overs of medium pace, you will still have 3 medium pacers in the team," Gavaskar said.

“A top-class spinner like R Ashwin, it doesn’t make any difference whether he is bowling to a right-hander or a left-hander. Having a look at the number of mystery spinners that Afghanistan themselves have, look at someone like Mujeeb and some of the others who they don’t play in the XI, they have a plethora of all these mystery spinners.

“So, it might be easy for them to pick someone like a Varun Chakravarthy. So definitely, I would look at someone like R Ashwin. If at all, they are looking for someone who will slow the pace down, they can look at Rahul Chahar," he added.

India played Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja in the last two games. However, the spin duo failed to create an impact with their bowling. Both are yet to take a wicket in the tournament.

>ALSO READ | Pick Your Indian XI for the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Match

At the same time, India are on the brink of an early exit from the T20 World Cup as they are yet to register a win. They lost their campaign opener to Pakistan by 10 wickets and then were beaten by New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Since Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals, the Men in Blue will have to win all their remaining games with bigger margins and wish that Afghanistan beat New Zealand on October 7.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here