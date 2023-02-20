'Might soon be removed from Tests,' Ramiz Raja on David Warner's Future

David Warner failed to create any impact in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Australia suffered their second consecutive defeat. The visitors were routed by India’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Warner did not get a chance to bat in the second innings after being ruled out of the game due to a concussion and a small hairline fracture in his left elbow. Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has reacted to Warner’s poor form in red-ball cricket. Raja has opined that Warner could be dropped from Australia’s Test side due to his rough patch with the bat.

“Warner’s batting is 50-50, and he might soon be removed from Tests. He also failed in Australia despite a big century. You cannot stop the new crop of batters," Raja said in one of his latest YouTube videos.

Ramiz Raja also criticized Australia’s lack of preparation before competing in the four-match Test series.

Raja said, “Nobody thought that Australia will be crushed in just three days. Their preparation wasn’t good and the technical game was also down. They should have played three or four-day games before entering the Test series. With quick in and quick out, you cannot adjust. They couldn’t perform in the second Test."

Ramiz Raja’s criticism of David Warner is not unfounded. Warner has registered a string of low scores - 1, 10 and 15 - in his last three innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the second Test, Warner looked uncomfortable at the crease while facing Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. The veteran batter was peppered with short balls and suffered multiple blows from Siraj on Day 1 of the Test.

The southpaw is unlikely to be fit for the Indore match and could be sent home to maximise his recovery .

The big-hitting opener was replaced by Travis Head at the top of the order when subbed out with a concussion. Australian team management had roped in Matthew Renshaw as the concussion sub for Warner. It remains to be seen whether Australia persists with Renshaw for the remaining two Tests.

