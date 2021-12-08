MIH vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 08, 12:45 PM IST

>MIH vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Midnapore Heros and South 24-PGS Tigers: Midnapore Heros will be facing South 24-PGS Tigers in the upcoming Group D contest of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Midnapore Heros vs South 24-PGS Tigers encounter will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

Midnapore Heros delivered a dominating performance in their previous league match. The team outplayed Burdwan Blues by nine wickets to record their first victory of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Heroes successfully chased the target of 56 runs within just five overs.

South 24-PGS Tigers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory in the tournament. After their first game was cancelled, the team was hammered by Jalpaiguri Rhinocers by seven wickets. PGS Tigers failed to put up a decent batting performance as they ended up with just 18 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Midnapore Heros and South 24-PGS Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>MIH vs SPT Telecast

There will be no telecast of the MIH vs SPT match in India.

>MIH vs SPT Live Streaming

The Midnapore Heros vs South 24-PGS Tigers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>MIH vs SPT Match Details

The MIH vs SPT contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

>MIH vs SPT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Shuvam Dey

Vice-Captain: Rahul Sen

>Suggested Playing XI for MIH vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Sen, Satyabrata Murmu

Batters: Dip Chatterjee, Shuvam Dey, Rahul Kundu, V Venkat Raj

All-rounders: Sourav Mondal, Sandipan Dey

Bowlers: Sambit Nag, Jitender Shaw, Mrinmoy Nayak

>MIH vs SPT Probable XIs:

Midnapore Heros: Rahul Thakur, Deepak Singh, V Venkat Raj, Rahul Kundu, Rahul Sen (c & wk), Satyabrata Murmu, Vikrant Rajput, Sambit Nag, Aranya Hazra, Ajit Kumar, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh

South 24-PGS Tigers: Mrinmoy Nayak, Imran Ali Mondal, Shuvam Dey, Dip Chatterjee (c), Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Jitender Shaw, Mohd Naushad Sagheer, Kaushik Giri, Sandipan Dey, Supriya Sil

