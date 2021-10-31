'Mindest Wrong, India Could be on The Way Out of T20 World Cup'

India suffered yet another top-order failure at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE on Sunday. After being put in to bat, India lost opening pair of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul inside the Powerplay before Rohit Sharma also left early for the dug-out against New Zealand in Dubai.

India rejigged their batting order after a royal thrashing from Pakistan in their world cup opener last Sunday. Ishan Kishan replaced an unfit Suryakumar Yadav in the eleven and paired with Rahul at the top with Rohit dropping down to No. 3.

Kohli batted at no.4 but India were left struggling by the time he departed in the 11th over. Ishan made 4, Rahul scored 18, Rohit made run-a-ball 14 while Kohli, who made a fighting fifty against Pakistan, managed 9.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted that with the current mindset and approach, India may well be on their way out of semi-finals race.

“India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong," Vaughan tweeted on Sunday.

Against Pakistan as well India were rocked early as they found themselves in trouble at 31/3 in 5.4 overs. It was thanks to their captain Kohli that they managed a decent 151/7 but as Pakistan proved, the target wasn’t adequate.

India are in Group 2 that comprises Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. Pakistan have won all their three matches to occupy the top spot and in prime positions to make the last-four stage.

