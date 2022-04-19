MIT vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Kings: After Spice Isle T10 League, Jamaica is all set to now host the Jamaica T10 2022 tournament. The league will see six teams namely Middlesex Titans, Surrey Kings, Cornwall Warriors, Surrey Risers, United Stars, and Surrey Royals fighting for the title.

The tournament will go on from April 19 to May 6 as all the teams will play 10 league matches each. All the Jamaica T10 games, including the playoff matches, will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the curtain-raiser of the T10 Championship, we have Middlesex Titans squaring off against Surrey Kings. Led by Krishmar Santokie, Middlesex have a balanced squad on paper. The team has Tristan Coleman, Albert Gopie, Krishmar Santokie, and Wayne Davis as its crucial players.

Coming to Surrey Kings, they have an experienced leader in the form of the all-rounder Jermaine Blackwood. They will hope for brilliant performances from Kennar Lewis, Andrew McCarthy, and Patrick Harty to get off to a good start in the league.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Kings, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs SKI Telecast

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings game will not be telecast in India.

MIT vs SKI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs SKI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, at 9:15 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

MIT vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Krishmar Santokie

Vice-Captain - Jermaine Blackwood

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Davis

Batters: Tristan Coleman, Andre McCarthy, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders: Jermaine Blackwood, Xavier Burton, Albert Gopie, Aldane Thomas

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Patrick Harty, Brian Buchanan

MIT vs SKI Probable XIs:

Middlesex Titans: Krishmar Santokie, Wayne Davis (Wk), Zidane Gordon, Alex Johnson, Anthony Brown, Oshane Walters, Romone Francis, Tristan Coleman, Albert Gopie, Brian Clarke, Brian Buchanan

Surrey Kings: Kirk Mckenzie, Brad Barnes, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Aldane Thomas (Wk), Andre McCarthy, Kennar Lewis, Kenroy Williams, Xavier Burton, Andre Dennis, Jeavor Royal, Patrick Harty

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here