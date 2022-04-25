MIT vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Risers:

Middlesex Titans and Surrey Risers will be locking horns with each other in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 2022. The much-fancied game will be played at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on Monday, April 25.

Middlesex Titans are currently second in the points table with four points. They have won two league games while losing as many matches. Titans made a comeback to the winning ways in their last game by defeating United Stars by 18 runs. It was a fine bowling performance by the team as Chevonie Grant took a four-wicket haul.

Surrey Risers are struggling in the competition. They have lost three of their four league matches. After losing the first three games, Risers scored their first victory by defeating Surrey Royals by 26 runs. The team is languishing at the rock-bottom in the standings and needs to win back-to-back games to stay afloat in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs SRI Telecast

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India.

MIT vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

MIT vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Albert Gopie

Vice-Captain - Chadwick Walton

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Tristan Coleman

Batters: Albert Gopie, Sadique Henry, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Warren Campbell

Bowlers: Chevonie Grant, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

MIT vs SRI Probable XIs:

Middlesex Titans: Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan, Oshane Walters, Errol Thomas, Tristan Coleman, Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie, Wayne Davis, Albert Gopie

Surrey Risers: Warren Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chadwick Walton (c), Lloyd Gould, Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Dennis Bulli, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan, Sadique Henry, Kashaine Roberts, Delbert Gayle

