MIT vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Royals: Middlesex Titans and Surrey Royals will be playing against each other in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday, April 23. The two teams have enjoyed similar fortunes in the tournament so far. They have featured in two games each and have won one match.

Middlesex Titans are fourth in the points table with two points. They defeated Cornwall Warriors in their second game by four wickets after losing to Surrey Kings. Bowlers won the game for the Titans as they restricted Warriors to 97 runs in their ten overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Speaking of Surrey Royals, they have placed just below Middlesex Titans in the points table. The Royals won their opening game against United Stars by 12 runs. Following a victory, the team lost to Surrey Kings by eight wickets. They will hope to get back to the winning ways on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex Titans and Surrey Royals, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs SRO Telecast

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Royals game will not be telecast in India

MIT vs SRO Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs SRO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park, Jamaica. The match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on April 23, Saturday.

MIT vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Albert Gopie

Vice-Captain - Pete Salmon

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tristan Coleman

Batters: Carlos Brown, Leroy Lug, Albert Gopie, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Pete Salmon

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon

MIT vs SRO Probable XIs:

Middlesex Titans: Errol Thomas, Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman, Oshane Walters, Albert Gopie, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan, Jamie Merchant

Surrey Royals: Ryan Francis, Leroy Lug, Romaine Morrison, Javelle Glen (c), Pete Salmon, Carlos Brown, Leighton Leslie, Nicholson Gordon, Everton Oharo, Malik Thompson, Raewin Senior

