MIT vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Middlesex United and United Stars: In a playoff match of the Jamaica T10 2022, Middlesex United will clash with United Stars at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on Thursday.

Middlesex United could have done better during the league round. The team ended up at fourth place with four wins from 10 league matches.

Titans picked up the pace in the latter stage of the league round as they won their last two games against Surrey Risers and United Stars by four and eight wickets respectively. In both the games, the bowlers led from the front as they restricted the opposition.

United Stars, on the other hand, won five matches while losing as many games. They finished at third place with ten points. United Stars also concluded the league games on a promising note as they hammered Surrey Kings in the Super Over by five runs.

Ahead of the match between Middlesex United and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

MIT vs UNS Telecast

Middlesex United vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India

MIT vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MIT vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on May 05, Thursday.

MIT vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ojay Shields

Vice-Captain - John Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for MIT vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tristan Coleman

Batters: Wayne Davis, Sykiane Wilson, John Campbell

All-rounders: Jamie Merchant, Errol Thomas, Alwyn Williams

Bowlers: Tyrone Daley, Ojay Shields, Krishmar Santokie, Brian Buchanan

MIT vs UNS Probable XIs:

Middlesex United: Jamie Merchant, Sherdon Allen, Krishmar Santokie (c), Wayne Davis, Tristan Coleman, Errol Thomas, Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Jamaine Morgan, Oshane Walters, Albert Gopie

United Stars: Anthony Walters (wk), John Campbell (c), Sykiane Wilson, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Tyrone Daley, Shaquille Greenwood, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields, Dwayne Hamilton, Amoi Campbell

