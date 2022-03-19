Mithali Raj Equals World Record With Half-Century Against Australia at ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj answered her critics with another half-century against Australia in the women’s World Cup 2022, however she couldn’t help her team to a win as the Aussie kept their calm and ran away with a win. Raj was attacked on all sides by the critics due to her inconsistent run at the biggest tournament of women’s international game, that’s when she decided to answer with her bat. With this score, she equaled a world record of scoring the most number of fifties at the Women’s World Cup getting on par with New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley. She also went past former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards.

Overall, this is also her eighth such score as a captain in the tournament, which remains the most in the history of the Women’s World Cup. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates stands second with six fifty-plus scores.

Advertisement

Meanwhile India posted a challenging 277/7 against Australia in their fifth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 being played at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaut struck half-centuries to help India set a record target to win for the unbeaten Aussies who have won all their four matches so far. Captain Mithali made 68) and Yastika scored 59 as the duo stitched a record 130-run partnership for the third wicket after India lost their openers cheaply with Australia opting to bowl first and hoping to get some assistance for their pace bowlers on account of rain in the morning. While Harmanpreet Kaur (57*) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) provided the late flourish to help India with a strong finish and set a challenging target.

Darcie Brown (3/30) was the most successful bowler for England with a three-wicket haul, while Alana King (2/52) and Jess Jonassen (1/40) were the other wicket-takers.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here