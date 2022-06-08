After serving the Indian women’s cricket team for 26 years, captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old batter signed off with one of the finest women cricketers to have ever represented India.

Mithali made her debut back in 1996 against Ireland in an ODI game. Since then, she went on to play in 232 One Day Internationals, scoring 7805 runs at a staggering average of 50.68. She eventually retired as the highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs.

In 2002, she made her Test debut against England and four years later, in 2006, played her 1st T20I against the same opposition. It was the first-ever T20I played by the Indian women’s cricket team under her leadership. India won the game by 8 wickets.

She played 12 Tests and 89 T20Is for the country and amassed 699 and 2364 runs respectively.

As she ends her 26-year-old journey on Wednesday, let’s have a look at her cricketing records:

Most runs in WODIs: With 7805 runs to her credit, Mithali is currently the highest run-scorer in the women’s One Day Internationals. England’s Charlotte Edwards stands second with 5992 runs in 191 games.

Most ODIs played by a woman cricketer: Mithali owns the record for most appearances in women ODIs. In her 26-year long career, she represented India in 232 One Day Internationals.

Youngest women cricketer to score a ODI century: On her debut, she scored an unbeaten 114 runs, at the age of 16 (16 years, 205 days). She became the youngest cricketer to score a century in the ODIs

First Indian woman with 2 T20 tons: Mithali is the first Indian woman with two T20 centuries. She left the stage as the seventh-highest scorer ever in T20Is across teams.

Most T20I runs for India: Mithali Raj also has the most number of T20I runs among the Indian woman players. She played 89 T20Is and scored 2364 runs, averaging 37.52. Next on the list is current captain Harmanpreet Kaur with 2319 runs from 121 games.

Third youngest captain in women’s game: At the age of 22, Mithali was appointed as India’s Test skipper, making her the third-youngest captain in the women’s game. India played the game against England which had ended in a draw.

Second-most number of innings without a duck: Mithali holds the record for playing the second most number of games (74) without bagging a duck. The first spot in this elite list is reserved by Karen Louise Rolton (104) of Australia.

Youngest women cricketer to score a double century: Mithali scored her first double-century in red-ball cricket at the age of 19. Thus, she became the youngest cricketer to do so.

3rd cricketer ever to appear at 6 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups: Mithali became the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups. She equalled Australian legend Belinda Clark’s tally by leading the Indian team at her fourth ICC Women’s World Cup.

1000 runs club: In March 2021, Mithali breached the 10,000-run mark in international cricket, across formats. She achieved the feat during the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Lucknow. England’s Charlotte Edwards was the first woman player to reach the milestone in international cricket.

