Mithali Raj to be Conferred With Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

India women cricketer Mithali Raj will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, a government release said. She was among those cricketers who were recommended by the BCCI in June this year. She is one of the only female cricketers to have a long lasting career—22 years, besides she became synonymous with women’s cricket in India with many upcoming talent idolizing her. Her emergence on the biggest stage inspired the likes of Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh to take up cricket in tier-2 cities across the country. She made her India debut on June 26, 1999. Only Sachin Tendulkar (22 years 91 days) has a longer career than her across men’s and women’s cricket. No other cricketer has been active in international cricket for as long as 22 years. She has so far represented India in 11 Tests, 215 ODIs and 89 T20Is so far in her career. She has scored a combined 10,203 runs across formats including eight centuries and 77 half-centuries.

Back in June, BCCI had recommended her, Ravi Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan for the prestigious award. While she has been conferred with Khel Ratna, Dhawan will be given the Arjuna Award. “We had a detailed discussion and it was decided to send in the names of Ashwin and women’s Test and ODI skipper’s name for the Khel Ratna. We are recommending Dhawan again for the Arjuna while we will also suggest the names of Rahul and Bumrah," news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

Advertisement

Khel Ratna is India’s highest sporting honour and in 2020, for the first time in history, five athletes including Rohit Sharma, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelue received the award.

>

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here