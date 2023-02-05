'I'll Not be Playing but Fortunate Enough to Serve as a Mentor & Advisor for Gujarat Giants': Mithali Raj

Indian cricket is going to take a giant leap with the commencement of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The BCCI is taking every possible step to make it as grand as the Indian Premier League (IPL) in every aspect. Meanwhile, former India captain Mithali Raj has termed the upcoming league as a huge development for the sport in the country.

Mithali, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, has joined the Ahmedabad franchise – Gujarat Giants – as a mentor & advisor. In her latest column for the ICC, the former India skipper wished for a successful inaugural year for the tournament. Mithali won’t be there in the league as a player but is fortunate enough to be a part of it as a support staff.

“I am not surprised at all that we have got to this point, the Women’s Premier League in India is a huge development. I have been getting questions about when it would launch for years so I hope that we get a successful inaugural year and that see it expand in future

“While I will not be playing, I will be fortunate enough to serve as a mentor and advisor for the Gujarat Giants. There is no disappointment about the fact that I missed out on playing in it, my journey as a cricketer was different and I was able to play my part in the evolution of the sport. I am very happy to see women’s cricket get to where it is and excited to be part of the eco-system," she wrote in her column for the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

Mithali was quick to point out how the evolution of T20 leagues will help women cricketers be the better version of themselves.

“What is great at this moment is that the women’s game is constantly evolving. Where 140 used to be a par score in a T20, now you can see 160-180 plus chased down, and so many matches go down to the wire. It is certainly nerve-wracking and fun to watch," Mithali wrote.

“That change has come down to the increase of leagues all over the world, with the WBBL in Australia, the Super League in England and of course the Women’s Premier League in India which is going to start this year.

“Those platforms not only give local players the chance to interact with overseas stars, but they also offer better financial stability which allows them to invest in their own games, hiring personal coaches or strength and conditioning coaches," she further added.

