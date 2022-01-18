ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match, January 18, 07:00 AM IST

>ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match 1 between Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Commonwealth Games (CWG) Qualifier Games 2022 gets underway from Tuesday, January 18, in Malaysia. Five teams namely Malaysia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Scotland and Sri Lanka will vie for the lone remaining spot in the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. Hosts England along with Australia, Barbados, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified for the Birmingham leg of the showpiece event.

The round-robin T20 tournament to decide the top qualifier kicks off with a match between Malaysia Women and their Bangladesh counterparts on Tuesday, at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur from 07:00 AM IST onwards. The hosts finished fourth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier with two wins and three setbacks. They were defeated by 84 runs by Sri Lanka Women in the CWG warmup match and will now try to regroup and start their crucial qualifier campaign on a high note.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, crushed Scotland Women by 11 runs in the warm-up and would now want to continue their efforts in this competition as well. They have a strong line-up of cricketers including skipper Nigar Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed who have been exceptional players for their side.

>Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

>ML-W vs BD-W Telecast

Malaysia Women vs Bangladesh Women game will not be telecasted in India

>ML-W vs BD-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 matches will be streamed live on ICC.tv but will need to buy a pass for the same.

>ML-W vs BD-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Oval, in Kaula Lampur, Malaysia. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 18.

>ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nigar Sultana

Vice-Captain: Mas Elysa

>Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Mahirah Ismail, Elsa Hunter, Rumana Ahmed

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Arianna Natsya

>ML-W vs BD-W Probable XIs:

Malaysia Women: Wan Julia (WK), Winifred Duraisingam (C), Yusrina Yakop, Mahirah Ismail, Sasha Azmi, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah, Arianna Natsya, Intan Jamahidaya, Nur Natsya Nazira

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (C), Shamima Sultana (WK), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Mushida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun

