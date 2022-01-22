ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match between Malaysia Women and Kenya Women:Malaysia Women will have a face-off with Kenya Women in the ninth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 10:45 AM IST on January 23, Sunday.

Both Malaysia Women and Kenya Women need to cause a turnaround in the tournament. The two teams are yet to secure their first victory as they have lost all their three league matches. Malaysia are rock-bottom in the points table while Kenya are occupying second-last place.

Malaysia Women are heading into the Sunday encounter after losing their last match at the hands of Sri Lanka Women by 93 runs. Kenya Women, on the other hand, were outclassed by Scotland in their most recent encounter as they failed to chase 70 runs in 20 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women and Kenya Women; here is everything you need to know:

>ML-W vs KEN-W Telecast

ML-W vs KEN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>ML-W vs KEN-W Live Streaming

The Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>ML-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The Malaysia Women vs Kenya Women contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 10:45 AM IST on January 23, Sunday.

>ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Margaret Ngoche

Vice-Captain- Winifred Duraisingam

>Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wan Julia

Batters: Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Dania Syuhada, Venasa Ooko

All-rounders: Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche

Bowlers: Nur Natasya Nazira, Sarah Wetoto, Flavia Odhiambo

>ML-W vs KEN-W Probable XIs:

Malaysia Women: Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nik Nur Atiela, Wan Nor Zulaika, Mas Elysa, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Natasya Nazira, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada

Kenya Women: Flavia Odhiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Esther Wachira, Sylvia Kinyua, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche, Daisy Njoroge

