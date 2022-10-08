ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy XI, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Sunday

ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Malaysia Women and Thailand Women: It has been a horrible Asia Cup campaign for Malaysia Women so far. The Winifred Duraisingam-led side have already played four matches in the Women’s Asia Cup but they have not been able to secure a victory yet. Malaysia, in their next fixture, will be up against Thailand Women on Sunday. The Women’s Asia Cup match between Malaysia and Thailand will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Malaysia, in their last Asia Cup match, had to suffer a humiliating 72-run defeat against Sri Lanka. Batting first, Sri Lanka registered a formidable total of 105/7. In reply, Malaysia were bundled out for a paltry total of 33.

Malaysia women’s cricket team are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, secured a 19-run victory against United Arab Emirates Women. With four points from as many matches, Thailand Women currently find themselves at fifth spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ML-W vs TL-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup match.

ML-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Malaysia Women and Thailand Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ML-W vs TL-W Match Details

The ML-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday, October 9 at 8:30 am IST.

ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Thipatcha Putthawong

Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam

Suggested Playing XI for ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Aina Najwa

Batters: Sornnarin Tippoch, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham

All-rounders: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Mahirah Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Sasha Azmi, Thipatcha Putthawong

Thailand Women (TL-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) Possible XIs

Thailand Women Predicted Line-up: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

Malaysia Women Predicted Line-up: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada

