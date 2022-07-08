MLD vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction For Quadrangular T20 Series 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Maldives vs Thailand, July 8, 8:30 AM IST

MLD vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s MLD vs TL Quadrangular T20 Series match 10 between Maldives and Thailand: The Quadruple T20 series is almost coming to its conclusion, and in the series’ pivotal match, Maldives will face Thailand. The game is scheduled for July 8 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

The Maldives lost to Bhutan in their previous match by a slender margin of 2 runs. Bowling first, Umar Adam and Ameel Mauroof picked up 2 wickets each to restrict Bhutan to a score of 110 runs in their stipulated 20 overs. The batters could not replicate the bowling performance as they collapsed like a deck of cards. They were bowled out for 108 runs. Maldives are currently in the third position and have to win this game if they have to qualify for the finals.

Thailand has had a very disappointing series and has lost all their matches till now. The inexperience is pretty evident as they haven’t been able to put runs on the board. Captain Phanuphong Thongsa and company will be hoping to open their account against the Maldives on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Maldives and Thailand; here is everything you need to know:

MLD vs TL Telecast

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will not be telecast in India.

MLD vs TL Live Streaming

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MLD vs TL Match Details

The MLD vs TL match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Friday, July 8, at 8:30 am IST.

MLD vs TL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Umar Adam

Vice-Captain: Sorawat Desungnoen

Suggested Playing XI for MLD vs TL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sirawit Takanta

Batters: Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Rizan, Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach

All-rounders: Umar Adam, Thanadon Buree

Bowlers: Thanaphon Yotharat, Ameel Mauroof, Janaka Malinda, Kamron Senamontree

Maldives and Thailand Possible XIs

Maldives Predicted Line-up: Mohamed Azzam, Hassan Haziq (c), Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Hassan, Abdullah Shahid, Leem Shafeeq, Umar Adam, Ibrahim Nashath, Ibrahim Hassan, Ameel Mauroof, Janaka Malinda

Thailand Predicted Line-up: Sirawit Takanta (wk), Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach, Phanuphong Thongsa (c), Chanchai Pengkumta, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Thanadon Buree, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Thanaphon Yotharat

