MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 match between M&M Signs Strikers and MR24/7 Emergency Services: M&M Signs Strikers will play against MR24/7 Emergency Services in the sixth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022. The match will be conducted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on March 26, Saturday.

M&M Signs Strikers kickstarted their campaign in the T20 Championship with an encounter with BA Blasting Namibia by 26 runs. The team followed it up with another victory over King Price Kings by 7 wickets. The two back-to-back wins have put the team at the top of the points table with four points.

Speaking of MR24/7 Emergency Services, they are placed at rock bottom with no points to their name. They made a disappointing start as King Price Kings thrashed them by 91 runs. They failed to improve in their second game as well and were handed a defeat by BA Blasting Namibia by 48 runs.

Ahead of the match between M&M Signs Strikers and MR24/7 Emergency Services; here is everything you need to know:

MMSS vs MRES Telecast

M&M Signs Strikers vs MR24/7 Emergency Services game will not be telecast in India.

MMSS vs MRES Live Streaming

The Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MMSS vs MRES Match Details

The match will be played at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 3:00 PM IST on March 26, Saturday.

MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Stephan Baard

Vice-Captain - Karl Birkenstock

Suggested Playing XI for MMSS vs MRES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: JW Visagie

Batters: Malan Kruger, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Sean Silver

All-rounders: Donovon Dominic Zealand, Ramon Wilmot, Karl Birkenstock

Bowlers: Ben Shikongo, Fritz Coetzee, Fungayi Hlupo Jr

MMSS vs MRES Probable XIs:

M&M Signs Strikers: Christiaan Delport, Fungayi Hlupo Jr, Jan Balt, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, JW Visagie (wk), Fritz Coetzee, Malan Kruger, Donovon Dominic Zealand, Shaun Fouche

MR24/7 Emergency Services: Karl Birkenstock, Waqas Muhammed, Mka Mutumbe, Lucian Bampton, Wayne Raw, Lohan Louwrens, Ben Shikongo, Niko Davin, Ramon Wilmot, Ricardo Strauss, Sean Silver

