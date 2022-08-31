MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles: The league round of The Hundred Men’s 2022 tournament will conclude on Wednesday as Manchester Originals will face Oval Invincibles at Old Trafford in Manchester. It is a must-win match for both teams to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals have experienced similar outings in the league so far. The two teams have featured in seven games each, winning four and losing three fixtures.

Invincibles are coming into the game after beating London Spirit in their last game by six wickets. Will Jacks was the standout player for the team as he played a good knock of 54 runs to help Oval Invincibles chase 123 runs. Tom Curran also played a quick-fire cameo of nine-ball 19.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals are on a four-match winning streak. They will walk into the Wednesday game as favorites. Originals hammered Birmingham Phoenix in their most recent encounter by 79 runs.

Ahead of the match between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles, here is everything you need to know:

MNR vs OVI Telecast

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles game will not be telecast in India.

MNR vs OVI Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MNR vs OVI Match Details

MNR vs OVI match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester at 11:00 PM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Will Jacks

Vice-Captain - Wayne Madsen

Suggested Playing XI for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Phil Salt

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Paul Walter, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Josh Little, Matt Parkinson, Peter Hatzoglou

MNR vs OVI Probable XIs:

Manchester Originals: Josh Little, Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Tom Lammonby, Paul Walter

Oval Invincibles: Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c&wk), Sam Curran, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Sowter, Jack Leaning, Peter Haztoglou, Will Jacks

